3 tribals shot dead in Manipur

On Tuesday at least three tribal people were shot dead by militants in Manipur’s Kangpopki district, officials said.

The rebels came into the tribal-monopolized villages in a vehicle early in the morning and left before the security forces docked.

Officials in the state capital said the armed radicals stormed villages between the Ireng and Karam areas along the bordering regions of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts and shot dead the three villagers on the spot.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

On September 8 and 9, three people were killed in clashes with security forces and cross-fire between militants in Pallel, Tengnoupal district.