Three terrorists were killed on Wednesday in a 12-hours long encounter in the Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The killing of these terrorists was followed by clashes between the youth of the locality and security forces as the former indulged in stone-pelting. Two persons were injured in the clashes, reports said.

In another terror incident, a close associate of the slain commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Riyaz Naikoo was shot dead on Tuesday night in the Nunar village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where he attacked a BJP leader Ghulam Qadir who escaped unhurt.

The HM terrorist Shabir Ahmad was shot dead by the BJP leader’s security officer Mohammad Altaf who was also injured in the exchange of fire and later succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers laid wreaths on the body of the martyred cop.

Police said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Sugan village of Shopian following a tip-off about the presence of three terrorists who were initially asked to surrender. The terrorists opened fire at the security forces triggering the encounter.

The killed terrorists were local Kashmiris and have been identified as Sajad Malla, Junaid Rasheed and Mehraj Din. They were involved in several incidents of attacks at security forces personnel and civilians.

Army’s spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that one AK rifle and two pistols have so far been recovered from the encounter spot.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed anguish over the terror attack at the BJP leader. He also paid tributes to the police security guard Mohammad Altaf who was killed while protecting the political leader.

Sinha said those behind the attack will be brought to justice. He extended solidarity with the martyr’s family and assured all possible help to his kin.