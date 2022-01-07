3 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Budgam

Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Chadoora area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Friday.

“Three terrorists killed in encounter. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.