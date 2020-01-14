An avalanche hit an army post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector today killing three soldiers while one is still missing.

One of the soldiers was rescued and sent to a hospital with injuries. He is recovering.

The army post was hit by the avalanche at around 1 pm on Monday.

Earlier, in November last year four jawans died after being trapped in snow for hours after an avalanche hit Army posts in northern Siachen Glacier. Two porters also died in the accident. They died due to extreme hypothermia.

While in December last year, in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir at least 4 soldiers got trapped, officials said on Wednesday.

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.

(Further details awaited.)