3 soldiers killed, 3 injured after army vehicle falls into gorge

Three soldiers were killed, and three others seriously injured after an Army vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility near SK Bala in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

The accident took place at a blind curve where the vehicle that was part of a convoy plunged into the gorge.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a convoy that was on its way from the Army’s Arin camp towards Bandipora.

Giving details of the accident, the Chinar Corps of the Army wrote on X; “On 04 Jan 24, while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour. Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.”

“Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”, the Chinar Corps added.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the death of soldiers. They expressed condolences with the bereaved families.