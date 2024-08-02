3 of family die after inhaling poisonous gas in MP

A man, his son and grandson and another person died apparently due to suffocation or exposure to some gas inside an almost dry well that was not in use for several years in a village in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

According to the police, the well is located near the house of one Munna Kushwaha (50) in village Kurraha. Kushwaha had engaged some workers for some repair work in his house near the well.

While the work was going on, an equipment of one of the workers accidentally fell inside the well. The worker, Sheikh Aslam (40) climbed down into the well to retrieve the equipment.

However, when he did not come out after 10 minutes, his father, Sheikh Bashir (55) also went inside the well to check on his son. But he did not come out as well and following that, Munna Kushwaha went into the well.

When none of the three came out after some time, Sheikh Aslam’s son, Sheikh Altaf (20) also climbed down the well to check on his father, grandfather and Munna Kushwaha.

All the four could not come out of the well and subsequently the villagers along with the police and rescue workers brought out the four persons in an unconscious and unresponsive state from the well.

They were rushed to the district hospital, where Dr Ashish Shukla said that all the four had died. The doctor surmised that the deaths could have been caused due to exposure to some gas. He said the exact cause of the deaths would be clear after the postmortem reports came in.

The well is about 15 feet deep and there was hardly any water in it, as it has been unused for several years. Some villagers told the police that there is a septic tank very close to the well.