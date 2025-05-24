3 of 7 all-party delegations depart for America, Africa, West Asia, Middle East nations

Three more groups of multi-party delegation left Saturday for a five-nation visit as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor with a brief to further expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and foster international solidarity against terror.

The delegations led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda, and Nationalist Congress Party(SP) MP Supriya Sule embarked for their respective destinations while the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will leave later in the day.

The Shashi Tharoor-led delegation will represent India’s collective resolve against terrorism in the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia whereas the Baijayant Panda-led delegation will go to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. The delegation led by Ms Supriya Sule will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

Talking to media persons before his departure Mr Tharoor said: “We need to speak up for our country, for our response, and to give the world the message that we will not be silenced by terrorism,”

Ahead of the departure, Jay Panda said: “The most important message is the unity that India has demonstrated to the world and continues to demonstrate. We are committed to conveying that, after achieving victory on the battlefield, it is equally important to urge the world to stay focused on terrorism, which many countries have suffered from.”

Talking to media persons on Friday, Ms Sule had said: “We are going to give a message of peace and friendship…….India is against terrorism and has zero tolerance towards it.”

As a part of the government’s diplomatic exercise to isolate Pakistan internationally, altogether seven delegations were shortlisted to fan out to 32 countries.

Of the seven delegations, three that have already embarked to their respective destinations are led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

While the delegation led by Sanjay Jha is visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore, the one led by Shrikant Shinde is on a visit to UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. The delegation led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.