3 Municipal Councils in HP to be upgraded to corporations

Three Municipal Councils Hamirpur, Una and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be upgraded to Municipal Corporations and two Nagar Panchayats Madaun and Jabli ,to Municipal Councils.

The decision was taken here on Saturday during the cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that also decided to create six new Nagar Panchayats Sandhol,Badsar, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Bangana and Kunihar.

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of additional areas under the jurisdiction of various Urban Local Bodies. It gave its approval to enhance the honorarium of Multi-Task Workers in the Public Works Department from Rs. 4500 to Rs. 5000 per month.

It gave in-principle approval to bring all the elderly above the age of 70 years under the ambit of Aayushman Bharat Yojna and it was also decided to provide additional top-up cover of Rs. 5 lakh per annum to the individuals above the age of 70 years who have already been registered under this Scheme.

Nod was given to make a provision of offering financial assistance of Rs. three lakh for the construction of house for widow, single destitute and divyang women with annual income less than Rs. 2.50 lakh per annum registered under H.P. Building and Other Construction Welfare Board.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Sukh-ashray Yojana to abandoned and surrendered children up to the age of 27 years while approving to implement Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgaar Start Up Yojna 2023, assuring minimum Rs. 50 thousand rent to the owners of e-taxis attached with the various government departments. It was also decided to create and fill up 30 posts of Senior Resident Doctors and 326 posts of ancillary staff in Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet took several other decisions as well which include giving its nod to open a new Police Post at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur along with creation and filling up of seven posts of various categories, consent to fill up 28 posts of different categories in the Department of Fisheries, deciding to fill up 25 posts of Assistant State Taxes and Excise Officers in the Department of Excise and Taxation, filling up 10 posts of various categories in H.P. Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur in order to streamline the operation of the Aayog,creating and filling up six posts of different categories in the newly opened Block Medical Office, Dehra in district Kangra, among others.