3 minor girls among six women buried alive in Raj’s Karauli district

Three women and an equal number of minor girls of a joint family were, on Monday, were buried alive and three others were left injured at Simir village in the Karauli district when a portion of plaster collapsed on them at a nearby mining area where they had gone to dig out mud for their huts.

The deceased, who were taken out from the muddy peak, were identified as Anita, 25, Ramnari, 40 and Keshnati, 45, and the three girls Anju, Komal and Khushbu (all under 8 years of age), the SHO of Sapotra police station Ram Khiladi told SNS when contacted.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Sapotra where their condition was stated to be serious, he said.

The mishap occurred at around 4 pm when the women belonging to a Mali family went to collect mud/sand smearing on the floor and walls of thatched huts from the nearby mining area but a big portion of muddy slab fell on them. The police and local villagers rushed to the spot to rescue them, according to the police.