A three-member committee has been formed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for drafting a manifesto which will be released between January 15 to 20, for Assembly elections.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly election which will be held on February 8 and counting with the announcement of results will be done on February 11.

AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai told media that the party’s manifesto will focus on the new works which the party is planning to do in the next five years when it will come back in power.

The three-member committee includes AAP candidate from east Delhi in 2019 Lok Sabha election, Atishi as chairperson and party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as members.

“They will compile all the suggestions for the manifesto. We are expecting to release it between January 15 and 20,” Rai said.

He also told that the party is receiving many suggestions for the improvement in cleaning of the city, which is otherwise the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) duty.

Gopal Rai also told that the party is focusing on the issues faced by the common man.

Hours after the dates were released by the Election Commission, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wiht his deputy came out to address media and said that this election would be fought on the work done in Delhi.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2015, AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats leaving BJP on 3 and ruling Congress on zero.