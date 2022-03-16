3 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar’s outskirts

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the last week’s killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch (village head) Sameer Bhat were on Wednesday gunned down in an encounter in Srinagar’s Nowgam area said the IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

These terrorists had shot dead the elected Sarpanch on 9 March.

The three terrorists were trapped in a house near the railway line in the Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar and the encounter broke out when they opened fire at the security forces that cordoned the locality.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Nowgam area, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel, including Army, CRPF and J&K Police, who retaliated. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Police chased away a group of miscreants who tried to disrupt the operation by indulging in stone pelting.

The house in which the terrorists were hiding was damaged in the exchange of fire.