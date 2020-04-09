Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) along with Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi have been asked to keep aside 3,500 beds for free COVID-19 treatment for the positive cases.

In a meeting, the Delhi Health Department also directed the private hospitals to be prepared for being declared the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, if the cases increase.

The meeting, convened by the Delhi Health Minister, was to review the preparations to fight coronavirus.

Earlier, GB Pant Hospital (GBPH) was also in the list but was removed later today. The decision has been taken in view of problems being faced by general patients, according to a Delhi government order issued on Thursday.

The order issued by the health department said GB Pant Hospital will continue to function as it was before being made a designated facility.

Meanwhile, private hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram, Indraprastha Apollo, Batra, Maharaja Agrasen, Fortis SS, Manipal and Venkateshwar — were asked to be ready for being declared as COVID-dedicated hospitals.

“It was informed that the Delhi government is buying one lakh ”rapid test kits” for coronavirus which could give instant results and it was decided to share the same with private hospitals,” according to the minutes of the meeting.

It was also decided that around 3,500 beds would be made available in “LNH, RGSSH and GTBH together, where patients could get free treatment of COVID-19.”

Also, it says 42 beds at Gangaram Kolmat Hospital, 50 beds at Apollo Hospital and 36 beds at Max Devkidevi Hospital will be providing paid facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The hospitals were also asked to train the staff for dealing with the virus, in case the hospital was declared COVID-19 dedicated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The total cases include 426 people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March, they said. Delhi has so far reported nine deaths.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced a ”5T plan” for Delhi to tackle COVID-19 cases.

The 5T plan includes — Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Team Work and Tracking and monitoring. He said the government will conduct one lakh random coronavirus tests in Delhi”s hotspots.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has sealed 21 COVID-19 hostspots in the national capital to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.