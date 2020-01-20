In an encounter in the Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down by the security forces, the Army said.

“Three terrorists eliminated in Joint Operation. Affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Weapons and war like stores recovered. Other details being ascertained,” said the Army in a statement.

Among the three terrorists killed in the encounter, one was identified as Adil Sheikh who was also responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former People’s Democratic Party MLA Ajaj Mir from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar on September 29, 2018.

Another terrorist gunned down in the encounter was Waseem Wani. While the third terrorist has not been identified yet.

As per the reports, as a joint operation by the Army, the CRPF and J-K Police, the encounter took place in the Wachi area of Shopian where the terrorists were hiding in a house.