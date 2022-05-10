Over 3 cr children between 12-14 years age group administered COVID-19 vaccine first dose

Over three crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The vaccination for children between the 12-14 age group started on March 16 with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, which is administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days.

“Children are making a significant contribution to the vaccination campaign! Over 3 crore youngsters between 12-14 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 190.48 Crore (1,90,48,54,263) on Monday.

So far 3,06,69,820 children between the 12-14 age group have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 1,02,00,272 have received the second dose.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,87,70,428 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,33,08,651 second doses.

The countrywide vaccination drive began on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccinations for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then expanded its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccination for minors in India started from January 3 onwards for those in the 15-18 age group with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Biological E’s Corbevax.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10 onwards.

India witnessed a slight dip in the COVID-19 cases on Monday as the country reported 3,207 fresh infections in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.