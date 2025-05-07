3 civilians killed in heavy firing by Pak troops in JK

Three civilians were killed in heavy artillery shelling by Pakistan Army from across the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army responded in a proportionate manner.

This comes after India targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strike by India came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Defence sources said; “During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K”.

Civilian flight operations at the Srinagar and Jammu airports that are close to the India-Pakistan border or in the vicinity of key Indian Air Force bases, have been suspended, reports said.

No civil flights will be operated from or to the Srinagar airport on Wednesday, according to airport officials.

Meanwhile, all education institutions across Jammu and Kashmir have been shut as a precautionary measure.

Reports said that the forest office complex in the border area of Poonch was badly damaged due to shelling by Pakistan.