3 Bangladeshi women arrested in Delhi after Facebook romance leads to illegal entry

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police apprehended three Bangladeshi women residing unlawfully in the Mahendra Park area of northwest Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, one of the women admitted to developing a romantic relationship with an Indian man via Facebook. He later facilitated her illegal entry into India through the West Bengal border.

Advertisement

A senior officer said the arrests followed detailed surveillance and digital tracking of suspects. The investigation was initiated after police received a tip-off and reviewed a social media reel posted by one of the women.

Advertisement

The video, shared on Facebook, featured a local ice cream cart and unintentionally revealed nearby buildings. Using this clue, the police team searched nearly 50 lanes to identify the specific location depicted in the video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh said the team successfully located the exact lane and house based on this digital trail. A trap was set in the early hours of 15 May, leading to the arrest of the main suspect, who had been impersonating a transgender person and was locally known as “Deepa.”

Following her arrest, two other female suspects were detained based on intelligence inputs.

During initial questioning, the women confessed to entering India illegally via the Hili and Benapur border crossings. They had travelled to Delhi by train and had been living disguised as Indian nationals.

They further stated that they were in live-in relationships with their respective male partners and had settled in the locality.

A thorough examination of their mobile phones and belongings revealed inconsistencies in their claims, raising further suspicion regarding their identities and nationalities.

Further investigation revealed that they had installed the banned IMO messaging app on their phones to communicate with family members in Bangladesh. Their mobile phones were seized as evidence.

DCP Singh said, “With the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Bangladeshi Cell, all three Bangladeshi nationals will be transferred to the Detention Centre.”

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is currently underway, he added.