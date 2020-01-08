In a virtual re-run of the Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case, a girl’s charred body, bitten by animals, was discovered on Monday. Three persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor girl at Kumarganj in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal, the police said.

The girl had left home saying she wanted to buy a dress. The arrested persons included the lover of the girl.

According to the police and the locals, the girl was in a relationship with Mahbubur Mian who took her to a secluded spot in the Belkhor area on Sunday. They were joined by Pankaj Burman and Gautam Burman.

The trio gang-raped and killed her. To destroy the evidence of crime, they poured petrol and set the corpse ablaze.

On Monday, the body was discovered from under a culvert by locals after they saw stray dogs fighting over charred flesh. The body was sent for autopsy and was identified by the victim’s family members.

Three persons were arrested and presented before the Balurghat sessions court, after the preliminary investigation.

The grusome and shocking incident triggered rage and indignation. Her relatives, locals and school teachers blocked the National Highway at Fulbari.

Sumi Dutta, teacher of Phulbari High School, said, “on behalf of school, we want capital punishment for the perpetrators. Unless such people are punished, the society will not be rectified.”

The young veterinarian’s rape and murder on November 27 had sent shockwaves across the nation with several women politicians demanding death penalty for rapists.

The 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.

All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter with the police in the wee hours of December 6, 2019 when they were trying to escape during the recreation of the crime at the same spot where the woman’s body was found.