2nd US aircraft carrying Indian migrants to land in Amritsar today; “Test of diplomacy,” says Congress

A second US aircraft carrying Indian migrants is set to land in Amritsar on Saturday, with the Opposition Congress calling it a test of Indian diplomacy. The reports said the aircraft will carry 119 deportees from across India who allegedly migrated to the US illegally.

Reacting to the scheduled arrival of the second batch of deportees, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, P. Chidambaram ,said all eyes would be on the US aircraft to see whether the Indians would be handcuffed and their legs tied with ropes.

“All eyes will be on the US aircraft landing in Amritsar today, bringing back illegal immigrants. Will the deportees be handcuffed and their legs tied with ropes? This is a test for Indian diplomacy,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier, on February 5, 104 Indian nationals were deported from the US, reportedly with their hands and legs tied. The incident triggered severe backlash against the Narendra Modi government, with the Opposition accusing it of failing to secure a “respectful” return for Indian citizens.

In fact, the development also comes against the backdrop of Mr Modi’s recent meeting with former US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has questioned why the US aircraft is landing in Amritsar. He pointed out that the deportees are from multiple states, yet the plane is being directed to Punjab.

“There is a conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis. The first plane landed in Amritsar, and now a second plane carrying deported Indian citizens is also landing here. The MEA should clarify the criteria used to select Amritsar as the landing site,” he asked.