Deportation from US an eye opener; don’t move abroad illegally: Punjab CM

Urging the youth of the state to learn lessons from recent deportation of illegal migrants from the USA, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday appealed to them to shun the idea of going abroad by wrong means and work hard at their native state to make it a frontrunner in country.

Addressing the gathering here during a sports tournament, the Chief Minister said that we are blessed to have taken birth on this sacred land which has the most fertile land in the world.

However, he bemoaned that due to the failure of the successive governments in the state, the youth were forced to migrate to other countries in search of green pastures.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the mass deportation from the US is an eye opener for all of us and now we should not move abroad illegally rather work hard in socio-economic growth of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already given more than 50,000 government jobs to the youth in Punjab purely on the basis of merit.

He said that this is for the first time in the history of the state that such a whopping number of government jobs have been given to the youth in three years.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this trend will continue in the coming days too as a large number of jobs are there in pipeline for the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister said that due to this reverse migration is being witnessed in Punjab as youth are leaving foreign land to join government jobs in the state.

Mann said that transparent recruitment has increased the faith of youth in working for the state government due to which they have shunned the idea of moving abroad and are preparing for government jobs here.

He said that it is on record that contrary to the earlier trend of moving abroad, the educational institutions in the state are witnessing a huge surge in admissions by the youth.

The Chief Minister said that in order to increase the manpower in the Police department for enhancing its efficiency on one hand and to provide jobs to youth on the other, the state government has already decided to recruit 1800 Constables and 300 Sub Inspectors every year in Punjab Police to overcome the scarcity of cops.

He said that for these 2100 posts every year around 2.50 lakh candidates are expected to apply for these posts so all the aspirants will get involved in academics as well as in improving their physique for clearing the tests.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has also decided to recruit 10,000 new cops in Punjab Police for which notification has already been issued.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family. He said that these leaders who believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these leaders have befooled the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

The Chief Minister said that people of state have ousted the political parties that used to play musical chairs of power to loot them after every five years.

He said that his government has been given a chance by people to serve them and they will work hard to fulfill their expectations. Mann said that the opposition leaders slam him just because they are envious of the pro-people decision taken by his government.

The Chief Minister said that encouraging sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government’s crusade against drugs. He said that with the promotion of sports the unbounded energy of the youth is being utilised for excelling in sports.

Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that the youth who are involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using their all might to excel in their respective fields.

The Chief Minister further said that the Khedan Watan Punjab Dian is organized by the state government every year, which is a right step towards providing a platform to the players for showcasing their talent.

Mann asserted that these games help the state government to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the players which are beneficial for grooming them for the national and international events in future.

He further said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to popularize sports in the state as it can play a key role in progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

Congratulating the organizing committee of the tournament for the success of the tournament, the Chief Minister said that such functions had ceased to take place during the previous regimes.

Mann but the atmosphere has changed after the AAP government has assumed charge in the state and people are enjoying such events. He said that this is a glimpse of Rangla Punjab and the state government is now leaving no stone unturned for facilitating the people by organising such events of happiness.

On the occasion the Chief Minister announced grants worth more than Rs 1 crore to give push to development of the village by constructing Aam Aadmi Clinic, installing solar lights, construction of community hall, water treatment plant and others. Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and others.

