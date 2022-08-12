29 incidents of cloudburst hit Himachal Pradesh in three years

Himachal Pradesh was hit by 29 cloudburst incidents in the last three years.

This was informed in a written reply by Revenue and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday in reply to a stared question sought by MLA Ramesh Dhawala (Jawalamukhi) during the question hour.

As many as 19 lives were lost and property worth crores of rupees was reportedly destroyed in the last three years till 20 July this year as a result of flash floods due to cloudbursts.

Loss of 9 lives in the Kullu district and 10 in Lahaul were reported.

While the districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla were hit by cloud burst in the three years, no cloudburst has been reported from Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi , Sirmaur, Solan and Una.

Bilaspur reported two incidents in 2021 and 2022 at Baghot in Ghumarwin and 14 livestock were killed.

In Chamba one incident occurred in the year 2021 at Shirad tehsil Bharmour and loss of 10 sheep and goat was reported.

There were four incidents of cloud burst in Kinnaur district including in the year 2019 at Kagrang/Tangling, Ribba, Moorang,Akpa, Lippa and Kanam, 2020 and 2021 at Batseri, Themgarang, Sangla and at Masuma Chispan in Batseri in 2022.

A loss of crop Rs 1, 85,813 and government property of Rs 19, 98, 00,000 was estimated in Kinnaur district.

Six incidents took place in Kullu district in 2020 at Kanyal (Manali), 2021 Brua (Manali), Manikaran Bhramganga, 2022 Palchan (Manali), Choj, Nirang (Malana) and Shilagadh.

Damage to property including 12 houses, 5 water mills, 7 camping sites, 5 Dhabas, 6 livestock and damage to Malana project and one bridge was accounted for.

In Lahaul-Spiti district there were six incidents in the year 2021 at Chagut, Jalhma, Karpat, Shasha, all under tehsil Udaipur, Toging and Keylong in tehsil Lahaul.

75 percent of loss of crops of 718 farmers to the tune of Rs 30,58,082 was estimated.

Shimla reported two incidents in the year 2021 at Gumma, Shakas Nullha, Kharshali in tehsil Jubbal with no loss of life and any damage to property.

It was also informed that the state government will seek cooperation from the France Development Institute for early warning, research and study for the increasing cloudburst in Himachal.

Financial assistance will also be sought from other institutes including Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, GB Pant of Himalayan Studies, Defense Geo Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Studies and Department of Science and Technology.

It was also informed that the Disaster Management Department with the help of DGRE is in the process of setting up of Automatic Weather System at 61 places.