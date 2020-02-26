In a tragic incident, a wedding party fell into Mej river leaving 25 dead and 4 injured, on Kota-Dausa highway in Rajasthan. Those died included 10 women and 3 children.

A private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river in Bundi district today morning, police said.

“The group with 28 persons on board was going to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost control of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits”, news agency PTI quoted Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar as saying.

Subsequently, the bus fell into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, according to SI Kumar.

Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital, he added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident.”

I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in #Bundi in which 24 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej.. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loves ones in this tragedy. I wish speedy recovery to all injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 26, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot tweeted a condolence message in Hindi. He said, “News of bus carrying many people falling into river, leaving many people dead and several injured, in Bundi’s Lakheri area, is heart wrenching. In this difficult time my deepest condolences with the family of the deceased. May God give peace to the departed souls and good health to the injured .”

(With PTI inputs)