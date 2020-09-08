The 24×7 toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline KIRAN (1800-599-0019) was launched by DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 13 languages to provide relief and support to persons with Mental Illness and in view of the growing incidence of mental illness, particularly in the wake of Pandemic COVID-19.

Union Minister for Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot launched it on Monday through Webcast along with the poster, brochure and resource book on the helpline.

The helpline operates in this way:

Dial Toll- Free number 1800-599-0019 from any mobile or landline of any telecom network from any part of India

After the welcome message, select language by pressing the correct button

After the language selection, select State/UT, you will get connected to the Helpline Centre of the native or desired state, mental health expert will help to resolve the issue or refer/connect to external help (Clinical Psychologist/Rehabilitation Psychologist/Psychiatrist)

This toll-free helpline is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the technical coordination of BSNL. 25 institutions including 8 National Institutes are involved in this helpline. It is backed by 660 Clinical / Rehabilitation Psychologists and 668 Psychiatrists.

The 13 languages covered in the helpline are: Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali, Urdu and English.

The helpline offers mental health rehabilitation services with the objective of early screening, first-aid, psychological support, distress management, mental wellbeing, promoting positive behaviours, psychological crisis management etc.

It aims at serving people experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, panic attacks, adjustment disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, pandemic induced psychological issues and mental health emergencies.