24th All India Police Water Sports Competition gets underway in Bhopal

Emphasizing that besides fulfilling their duties to ensure citizen safety and maintaining law and order, that the police personnel are leaving their mark in the world of sports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said by proving their talent in various sports at both national and international levels bringing laurels to the nation.

The CM was addressing water sports teams after inaugurating the ‘24th All India Police Water Sports Competition’ at the picturesque Upper Lake in Bhopal.

He said the hosting of this all-India competition at the historic Upper Lake of Bhopal, built by Raja Bhoj, is a moment of pride for both the state and the capital city. The CM expressed the hope that the event would boost people’s interest in water sports.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav shared that it is a matter of pride that those who join the police, paramilitary forces, and army are called “jawans” and continue to be “jawans” throughout their service life, as they work with enthusiasm, energy, and a sense of service and dedication to the nation and its citizens. He also emphasized that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, and sports help achieve mental, intellectual, and spiritual purity.

Dr. Yadav extended a warm welcome to the 22 teams from different states and Central paramilitary forces and wished them success in the competition. He informed that the water sports competitions, running from February 17 to 21, would feature 27 events for both men and women in kayaking, canoeing, and rowing.

A total of 360 medals and trophies will be awarded. 557 athletes from 22 teams, representing state police forces and central paramilitary forces, are participating in the competition, including 123 women athletes.

This is the sixth time the Madhya Pradesh Police have hosted the All-India Police Water Sports competition.