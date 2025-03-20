24 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; jawan martyred

Security forces in Chhattisgarh dealt a major blow to left-wing terrorism by eliminating 24 Maoists in a fierce encounter at the Dantewada-Bijapur border on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding a significant Maoist presence in the Gangaloor region, joint forces launched an operation that led to a prolonged exchange of fire. The bodies of all slain Maoists have been recovered, while one District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, Raju Oyami, was martyred.

Advertisement

The encounter is ongoing, with intermittent gunfire reported from both sides. Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P confirmed that security forces have penetrated deep into the Maoist stronghold, while Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav stated that the operation is progressing as planned. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai reported that security personnel from Hiroli had advanced strategically to strengthen the siege.

Advertisement

In a parallel operation along the Kanker-Narayanpur border in southern Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down four Maoist insurgents in a fierce ongoing firefight, triggered by intelligence of a significant Maoist gathering. The jawans have encircled a large insurgent group, recovering four weapons, including an automatic SLR, from the encounter site, underscoring the clash’s intensity.

As forces tighten their grip and press deeper into the area, authorities expect the Maoists’ death toll to rise, with the situation still unfolding and heavy exchanges of gunfire continuing unabated.

These operation are part of a sustained crackdown on Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh. Since the beginning of 2025, security forces have neutralized 73 Maoists, while in 2024, approximately 300 were eliminated in various encounters. The central and state governments have intensified efforts to dismantle Maoist networks, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah setting a target to make India Maoist-free by March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the Thulthuli region along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast injured two jawans. Both are reported to be in stable condition, while security forces continue search operations in the region. The persistent threat of IEDs highlights the challenges security personnel face in counterinsurgency operations.

The Chhattisgarh police, along with DRG and Special Task Force (STF) units, have launched relentless operations to dismantle Maoist strongholds. Among the most significant encounters this year was the killing of 31 Maoists in Bijapur National Park on February 9. On January 16, security forces eliminated 18 Maoists at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Earlier, on January 12, five Maoists, including two women, were killed in an operation in Bijapur’s Madded area. The most devastating attack on security forces occurred on January 6, when an IED blast in Bijapur led to the martyrdom of eight personnel and one driver.

Additionally, a large-scale operation in February along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border involved over 1,000 security personnel engaging in a fierce gunfight, resulting in the elimination of 31 Maoists in Bijapur’s Indravati National Park area. One DRG and one STF jawan were martyred in that encounter, while two others sustained injuries and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

The Maoist insurgency has been a persistent challenge in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the Bastar region, where dense forests and difficult terrain provide cover for guerrilla warfare. In response, the government has adopted a dual strategy, combining aggressive military action with developmental initiatives aimed at undermining Maoist influence.

Security forces are establishing forward operating bases, expanding road and telecom infrastructure, and promoting welfare schemes such as PDS shops, anganwadis, and electrification projects to build trust among tribal communities. Bastar IG Sundarraj P emphasized that targeting high-ranking Maoist cadres has significantly weakened their operational capacity, with improved intelligence playing a critical role in recent successes.

The government is also encouraging Maoist surrenders as part of a broader strategy to restore peace in the region.

The March 20, 2025, encounter marks another significant step in the ongoing battle against left wing extremism. While security forces have made substantial gains, the loss of personnel and the continued use of IEDs by Maoists underscore the dangers faced by those on the front lines.

With the government setting a 2026 deadline for eradicating Maoist insurgency, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Chhattisgarh can dismantle Maoist networks and pave the way for long term stability and development.