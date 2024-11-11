220 high-tech divers, 700 boats to remain on high alert during Mahakumbh

As part of its ongoing efforts to deal with emergencies during the upcomig Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government will deploy 220 highly skilled deep-sea divers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to secure the Sangam waters.

The country’s top Water Police personnel from Goa, Kolkata, and Maharashtra will join the forces in Prayagraj this year to guard the devotees. For the first time, such a large number of high-tech divers will be stationed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints during the sacred bathing rituals, officials here claimed.

To ensure safety of devotees at Mahakumbh 2025, the largest gathering in Sanatan Dharma, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, PAC, and healthcare staff are working in unison. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, comprehensive security measures are being put in place for the millions of devotees arriving from across India and abroad.

According to Janardan Prasad Sahni, Water Police In-Charge at Kila Police Station, here on Monday a total of 220 deep-sea divers—180 brought in from various regions and 39 already stationed locally—will remain on high alert to ensure round-the-clock water safety.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, significant local participation is being enlisted to support the event. Local boatmen, skilled in navigating depths up to 40 feet without equipment, are also contributing their expertise.

Additionally, 10 PAC companies, 12 NDRF teams, and 6 SDRF units are being deployed to ensure the safety of bathers and manage any potential emergencies effectively.

The Uttar Pradesh government is operating round-the-clock to ensure the safety of devotees attending the Mahakumbh from across India and abroad.

Various government and non-government organizations have pledged their support for this grand cultural gathering. Alongside the PAC and NDRF-SDRF teams, large numbers of residents are also actively participating.

Furthermore, over 200 local individuals are undergoing training by the Water Police to assist in safeguarding the saints and pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals at Mahakumbh.