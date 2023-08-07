21-yr-old man stabbed to death, 2 others injured in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while two of his friends were injured in Kholi Park in New Delhi’s Kholi Khizarabad area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hrithik, the police said, adding that the injured were identified as Sonu (18) and Prashant (19) from Taimur Nagar.

The area where the incident took place falls within the ambit of the New Friends Colony police station in the national capital.

“The trio were travelling from Khazirabad towards CV Raman Marg on a bike when an unidentified man stopped them. The man then got into an argument with Hrithik, the deceased, demanding that latter come clean on why he beat up the brother of a Shahrukh,” a police officer said.

“The man, along with three of his friends, and started attacking them (the trio travelling on the two-wheeler) with sticks and knives. The incident took place at 4pm on Sunday,” the officer added.

Further, according to the police, that the three accused persons were identified as Shahrukh (21), Shoaib (18) and Masoom (19). All were bekieved to be friends of the deceased, Hrithik, police informed further.

“Hrithik sustained multiple injuries on the chest, neck and abdomen. He was initially admitted to Lions Hospital. However, considering his grave injuries, he was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Trauma Centre. However, he was declared dead on arrival there,” the officer said, adding that two of his friends sustained minor injuries as well.

The Medico-Legal Case of two injured persons was prepared and they were discharged from the hospital upon receiving necessary treatment, police said.

The crime team and the FSL visited the spot, collecting physical evidence. Police said they recovered a blood-stained stick from the scene of the crime.

The police registered a case under sections 302, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police added that Hritik was involved in seven criminal cases, including one under Arms act registered in March.