21 retired judges write to CJI on attempts to undermine judicial independence

A group of 21 retired judges of the Supreme Court and different High Courts in a letter to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has expressed concern over the attempts by certain sections to undermine the judiciary through ‘calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement’ thereby attempting to erode the public confidence in the judicial system.

Emphasising the importance of protecting judicial independence and autonomy from political influences and strategies for spreading false information, the joint letter by 21 former judges including four from Supreme Court says that the strategy employed by these groups is deeply troubling as it seeks to employ overt and covert attempts to influence judicial outcomes to their favour.

“The strategy employed by these groups is deeply troubling – ranging from the propagation of baseless theories intended to malign the judiciary’s reputation to engaging in overt and covert attempts to influence judicial outcomes to their favour. This behaviour, we observe, is particularly pronounced in the cases and causes of social, economic and political significance, including the cases involving certain individuals, wherein the lines between advocacy and manoeuvring are blurred to the detriment of judicial independence.”, says the letter.

Without naming the people or the group engaged in the alleged misinformation to undermine the judiciary, the letter reads, “We are particularly concerned about the tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary, which are not only unethical but also detrimental to the foundational principles of our democracy. The practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one’s views while vehemently criticizing those that do not, undermines the very essence of judicial review and the rule of law.”

Urging the Supreme Court to fortify against such pressures and ensure that the sanctity and autonomy of our legal system are preserved, the retired judges in the letter to Chief Justice Chandrachud have expressed the hope and said, “We anticipate your resolute guidance and leadership in these challenging times, safeguarding the judiciary as a pillar of justice and equity.”