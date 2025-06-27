2029 World Police & Fire Games: Bharat’s hosting a matter of pride, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed happiness on India being designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games, terming it as a moment of great pride for every citizen.

“It is a moment of great pride for every citizen, as Bharat has been designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games. Bharat winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of our sprawling sports infrastructure built under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Ahmedabad being selected as the venue of the event that brings together police, fire, and disaster services to compete in more than 50 sports is a testament to the city’s rising stature as a sporting destination,” the minister posted on X.

The World Police and Fire Games have been organized once every two years since 1985. So far, 20 editions of the games have been held since its inception (USA-8 times, Canada-5 times, Europe-4 times, UK-2 times and China-once), an official communique issued here said.

These games are open to serving and retired personnel from police, fire, medical emergency, disaster services and first responders, it said.

The Indian Police contingent first participated in these games in the Adelaide World Police and Fire Games in 2007. Its last edition was held in Winnipeg, Canada during July 26-August 6, 2023, where 133 of Indian Police sportspersons won a record 343 medals, including 224 gold, 82 silver, and 37 bronze.

Since its participation in 2007, the Indian Police contingent has won over 1400 medals in 8 editions of the games.

The Indian contingent for the World Police and Fire Games is selected on the basis of the performance of the players during the annual All India Police Games held during that year.

The All India Police Sports Control Board, the governing body for organising police sports in the country which has 53 member organisations from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Police Forces and other Security Agencies, conducts 40 annual Police Games every year.

Gold medal winners in different sports during the All India Police Games that year would be shortlisted for the Indian team for the World Police and Fire Games, it said.