2024 LS polls will decide India’s future: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party’s National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are not just elections for the formation of a government at the Centre but its result would decide the future of the country.

“People’s vote will decide what kind of future we will give to the new generation of the country. The BJP people do not follow the Constitution and law. We have to remove those who have gone to the centre through UP in 2014 but in 2024 we should be alert and careful,” he said.

Yadav was addressing booths, sector in-charges and district workers at the conclusion of Samajwadi training camp under Lok Jagran Abhiyan of Lakhimpur Kheri today.

He said that there is panic in the BJP. “During its 9-year rule, the BJP government at the centre did nothing for the common man. Only capitalist houses have been nurtured. The activism of Samajwadi Party’s booth and sector in-charge will give us strength. The fight is big and people should think of it seriously, ” said the SP President.

Yadav said that in the year 2022 assembly polls, the people were in favor of the Samajwadi Party and even the attitudes of the officers had changed. But the BJP conspired and did not allow the SP to come to power.

“Now only nine months are left for the election. We have to start preparing for the year 2024 from today itself. We have to review our shortcomings and be ready to face the BJP ahead. The intention of BJP is not right. Farmers, youth, traders are all worried. The rights of Dalits and backward people are being killed. There are conspiracies to end reservation,” he said.

He said: “We got a lot of votes in the 2022 assembly elections. Leaders and workers should review why they lost even after getting so many votes?”

He said that the BJP government was running bulldozers on the poor, socialists and Muslims.

“While most of the illegal constructions have been done by the people of BJP. Most of the ponds have been captured by the people of BJP. In many districts including Ayodhya, people of BJP have illegally encroached maximum land. The people of BJP are the biggest land mafia,” he charged.