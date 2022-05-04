202 missing persons traced in month long special drive by Himachal cops

202 missing persons including 35 children have been traced by cops in Himachal Pradesh under special drive in the month of police.

Informing about this, a state police spokesperson said a special campaign to trace missing persons was launched in the state from 1 to 30 April 2022 on the directions of Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

During the special campaign, all out efforts were made by the police to trace these persons and special teams of police personnel were constituted for the purpose.

During the special campaign the police teams have done remarkable work and have successfully traced 202 missing persons, which includes 44 males, 123 females and 35 children (03 males, 32 females) in the state, he added.

He stated that the persons, generally reported as missing to the police, are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, therefore, all the reasons that special steps should be taken to trace them.

Upon analysis, it was found that these persons had left their homes due to social media interactions, distress in personal life, family environment, married women not able to adjust with their in-laws, trust deficit relationship (husband-wife and larger joint families, neglected childhood, labour class for economic reasons and better lifestyle and love affairs.

The DGP has complimented all Ranges IGPs, SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, In-charge Police Posts for this outstanding work and said HP Police is working 24x7x365 to make the state the safest place to live.