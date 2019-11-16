The Patiala House Court in Delhi admitted a plea filed by the 2012 Nibhaya gangrape victim’s mother seeking transfer of the case to fast-track execution of the four rapists to another judge.

District judge Yashwant Singh who has admitted the plea, slotted the matter for hearing on November 25. The plea was filed by the appellant’s lawyer Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha.

On Thursday, Nirbhaya’s parents approached the Patiala House Court to expedite the procedure for hanging of the four rapists, as the two judges hearing the case earlier were transferred.

Speaking to IANS, Advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha said, “We knocked the doors of the court as justice in the matter is getting delayed due to the unavailability of the judge.”

She said all legal remedies of the convicted persons have been exhausted. “Yet the case cannot proceed due to unavailability of the judge. We have approached the court seeking its direction to the jail authorities to expedite the execution process of the rape convicts,” she added.

The Tihar Jail administration had issued a notice on October 31 to the convicts in the case stating the death penalty would be executed in seven days if they don’t challenge it through a mercy plea.

In December last year, the parents of Nirbhaya approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case.

The 23-year-old was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six persons. The victim, who was severely assaulted, was thrown out on the road along with her male friend. She died after a fortnight.

Of the six rapists, one was a juvenile, who was sent to a remand home and let off. One of the men committed suicide in jail.

(With inputs from IANS)