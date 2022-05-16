20,000 J&K officials to be trained in grievance redressal: Jitendra Singh

The Centre will train 20,000 Jammu & Kashmir Government officials in grievance redressal and the task will be undertaken by the Department of Administrative Reforms, Union Ministry of Personnel.

This was announced in Srinagar on Monday by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while inaugurating a two-day Regional Conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer – Through Administrative Reforms”.

The Regional Conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Government of India in collaboration with UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The conference is being held against the backdrop of the replication of good governance practices in the Union Territory of J&K.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to bringing overall development to J&K UT. “Prime Minister’s objective and scientific approach even in designing, structuring, and planning in administrative reforms has worked to a great benefit as it is based on very objective parameters,” he said.

Citing examples of Baramulla and Kupwara being under the Aspirational District Program (ADP) he lauded the Central Government’s initiative which he called a dynamic approach based on the real-time evaluation.

Speaking during the meeting, Union Minister said that Central Government is committed to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

He said that ADP closely focuses on improving people’s ability to participate fully in the developmental economy.

Talking about reforms in governance he said that it becomes imperative to reform rules that have become obsolete over time. Keeping pace with the contemporary time is the need of the hour. Such reforms are an example of minimum government and maximum governance and reform perform and transform slogan, he said.

These are not only governance reforms that are being spoken about but also huge social reforms which are meant to carry India on the path to becoming a part of the global world.