20 Maoists neutralised as Amit Shah’s mission 2026 accelerates in C’garh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have dealt a major blow to Left Wing Extremism, neutralising over 20 Maoists in a high intensity operation that took place in the dense forests along the borders of southern Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Launched under Operation Sankalp, the multi agency offensive marks one of the most significant counter insurgency successes in recent years. The encounter, which began on Monday, remains active as forces continue to tighten their hold on Maoist strongholds in the forest terrain.

Advertisement

Led by Inspector General P. Sundarraj, and directly supervised by CRPF authorities, the operation brings together the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA units, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Bastar Fighters.

Advertisement

Acting on pinpoint intelligence, the joint teams launched a sustained assault on Maoist positions, resulting in the elimination of 20 to 22 insurgents.

Senior officials confirmed that the number of casualties in the Maoist camp may rise as search and combing operations continue. The encounter site remains under tight security, with forces establishing full tactical dominance over the area.

This operation is being seen as a milestone in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Mission 2026, a strategy to completely eradicate Maoist insurgency. The scale and precision of the offensive reflect a decisive shift toward proactive, intelligence led counter insurgency tactics backed by political will at the highest level.

Officials have termed the development a decisive shift in the fight against LWE, noting that such large-scale neutralisation in a single coordinated strike is rare and indicative of the operational superiority security forces have achieved in the region.

Notably, no casualties have been reported among security personnel, an outcome attributed to meticulous planning, real time coordination, and enhanced ground intelligence.

Additional reinforcements have been mobilised to prevent Maoist regrouping or retaliation. The local authorities have issued safety advisories, urging civilians to avoid the operational zone.

Security analysts say the success of Operation Sankalp is the result of sustained efforts to modernise internal security forces and improve inter-agency synergy. The ongoing search operations also aim to recover arms, ammunition, and key documents from the encounter site.