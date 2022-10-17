20 lakh Haryana farmers benefited from PM-Kisan Yojana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing 12th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana), which, he said, has benefitted about 20 lakh farmers of the state.

After watching the live telecast of the programme at his residence here, Chief Minister Khattar said by releasing the 12th installment of PM-Kisan Yojana during the ongoing festive season, Prime Minister Modi has given a gift to crores of farmers of the country.

“About 20 lakh farmers of Haryana have benefited from this scheme. Doubling the income of farmers is an utmost priority of the state government. The Central and Haryana governments are continuously working in the interest of the farmers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers of Haryana have received an amount of Rs 3754.67 crore in the last 11 installments,” Khattar said.

The CM said that Prime Minister Modi had launched the Samman Nidhi Yojana in the year 2018 to increase the income of farmers. Under this, an annual assistance amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers on a quarterly basis. Farmers are getting direct benefits from this scheme. With this amount, farmers can buy seeds, fertilizers and other necessary things for their fields, he added.

The CM expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for opening more than 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras in the country. He said that these Kendras would cater to the various needs of farmers related to agricultural fertilizers, seeds, and farm equipment and would also provide agricultural inputs.

The CM said that continuous work is being done to modernize the agriculture sector, and setting up of PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendra is a live example of this. He said today farmers from every corner of the country are getting benefited from the farmer-friendly policies of Prime Minister Modi.