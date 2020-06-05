Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The news comes as many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to office or to station premises to ensure the smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.

The DMRC on Thursday also put out a tweet, saying, “Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Delhi Metro’s employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID”.

The national capital has reported 25,004 cases of COVID-19 with its death toll at 650 till Friday.