A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two youth in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh and are still at large.

The 17-year-old girl was raped on Thursday but the case was reported in Mataundh police station of Banda district by the girl’s family only on Friday, according to the police.

“Two youth raped the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of taking her to a nearby jungle. This incident took place on Thursday around 5 pm in Khanna police station area of Mahoba district,” Sub-Inspector of Mataundh police station Sultan Singh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The accused are said to be absconding, he added.

The SI said the victim’s family members brought her to Mataundh police station but as the crime spot is located in neighbouring Mahoba district, he informed that the case has been handed over to police there for further action.