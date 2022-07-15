2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in fratricide firing near LOC

Two Army jawans were killed and three others injured in a case of fratricide which took place on Friday morning in 156 Territorial Army Battalion based near the Line of Control (LOC) at Surankote in the Poonch district of Jammu.

According to sources, The incident took place at 5.30 am when a jawan fired at three other soldiers in his barrack and later shot himself in the stomach with his own weapon. The deceased soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Abrar Ahmed and Naik Imtiaz Ahmed.

Sepoy Abrar Ahmed was brought dead to hospital, while Naik Imtiaz succumbed later. A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident.