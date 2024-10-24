2 soldiers, 2 civilians killed in terror attack in J-K’s Gulmarg

Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilians were killed and three soldiers injured on Thursday evening when an Army patrol was attacked by suspected terrorists near the Nagin area of Botapathari in North Kashmir’s Gulmarg.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said; “A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, #Baramulla. Details are being ascertained”.

Baramulla district Police wrote on X; “Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in the Butapathri sector of District Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts”.

Security forces have cordoned the area, and reinforcements have been rushed to track down the attackers.

Gulmarg is a popular tourist destination in Kashmir.

Unconfirmed reports said that the attack was on vehicles of 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near Nagin dhok, Bootapathri area near the LOC.

It is yet to be confirmed whether it was an infiltration bid or not.

Expressing concern over the attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X; “Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery”.

Earlier in the morning, continuing to target migrant labourers, terrorists shot and injured in South Kashmir’s Batagund village of Tral a 19 year old worker from Uttar Pradesh.

The victim has been identified as Shubam son of Pritam Singh of Bijnore in UP.

Police said terrorists fired at him in the Tral area of the Pulwama district. The victim was rushed to hospital where his condition is stated stable.

He sustained gunshot wound on his arm.

This was the third attack on labourers in the Kashmir valley in a week.

Six non-locals and a local Kashmiri doctor were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

CCTV footage of the area has captured pictures of two terrorists armed with US-made M4 and AK-47 rifles.

On 18 October, a labourer from Bihar, Ashok Chavan, was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. His bullet ridden body was found at Wachi in Zainpora.

Police said his body had four bullet wounds.