Two persons, who were discharged from Noida’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Friday after testing negative twice for novel Coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, have been readmitted after their third test turned out to be positive.

A detailed report will be sent to the centre after the doctors investigate, officials were quoted as saying by NDTV.

On Sunday, at least 13 coronavirus patients were discharged and one was sent home, health officials said. On Saturday, the results of 22 cases came negative and one youth was sent home after having been fully cured.

Till Friday, a total of 64 cases of Coronavirus were reported in Noida. The first patient was found in the Uttar Pradesh district on March 8, after which the cases are increasing constantly.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had been the worst hit and 22 hotspots were identified in the densely populated region.

Meanwhile, adequate arrangements are being made in Noida to quarantine the suspected Coronavirus patients. A 100-bed isolation ward has been set up at Sharda Hospital. Apart from this, the district administration has also set up wards in four private hospitals. Eight hotels have also been acquired to keep patients or those in contact with them in isolation. All those people who do not wish to be hospitalised can stay in these hotels at their own expense.

Patients are being housed in 700-bed quarantine centres in Noida and Greater Noida. An additional isolation centre of 150 beds has also been prepared in Greater Noida. Patients are undergoing treatment at the city’s gyms and neonatal centres. There are 20 beds in the gyms and 30 in the neonatal centres with treatment facilities. The child hospital also has 20 general isolation wards.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus infected patients in Noida, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had earlier visited the area. Yogi Adityanath also came to Greater Noida and held a meeting with the officials. He informed about the mistakes made by the officials and District Magistrate BDN Singh and then CMO Dr RK Garg were removed.