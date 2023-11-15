2 Pak terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector

An infiltration bid was on Wednesday foiled and two Pakistani terrorists were killed by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that in a joint operation launched by the Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Uri sector.

Two AK rifles, two pistols, and four hand grenades and other war like stores were recovered from them.