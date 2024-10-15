2 nabbed in Bahriach for their links in Baba Siddique’s murder

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh STF has nabbed two people in Bahriach for their link with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. Sources here on Tuesday said Harish Kumar (23) and Anurag, residents of Bahraich, have been arrested in this murder case..

Harish used to work as a scrap dealer in Pune. He was part of the conspiracy and provided money and other logistics. Further investigation is ongoing. He is a resident of Gandara and went to Pune four years back and started scrap work there Dharamraj, one of the two accused nabbed from the spot after the firing had gone to Mumbai, on the reference of Harish. Harish and Anurag are relatives of Dharamraj while Anurag is the younger brother of the arrested accused Dharamraj and is a resident of Harish’s village.

Apart from this, investigation by the STF and Mumbai Police has revealed that Rs 50,000 each have been transferred from Mumbai to the accounts of two people from the same villages. However, who are these people in whose accounts the money has come from is being investigated. The police is not making any official disclosure about this yet, but sources say that the people in whose accounts the money has been received or their family members have also been detained by the Mumbai Police for questioning. Apart from this, various other aspects are also being continuously investigated in this matter both by Mumbai Police and the STF.

