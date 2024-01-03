2 more given death sentence in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a Bangladeshi and another man to death over their role in the 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case which had claimed 14 lives and injured 62 people.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on the convicts.

Bangladeshi native Hilaluddin and Nafikul Biswas, a resident of West Bengal, were declared guilty by Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar Rai on December 22.

Advertisement

The quantum of punishment was announced on Wednesday.

On July 28, 2005, 14 people were killed and 62 were injured in a bomb blast by terrorists in Shramjeevi Express near Harpalganj Hariharpur in Singramau region of Uttar Pradesh.

In the incident, Bangladeshi terrorist Ronnie alias Alamgir, who planted the bomb in the train, and Obaidur Rahman were sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Buddhiram Yadav in 2016. Both have filed an appeal in the High Court which is under consideration.