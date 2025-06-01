2 minors die after CNG cylinder blast in Delhi warehouse

Two minors succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment after a CNG cylinder exploded at a warehouse in K-Block, Sunder Nagri, a day earlier, police said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred around 4:33 PM at a facility that was reportedly being used for the storage and repair of old CNG cylinders, according to police officials.

“The blast took place during a repair operation and was powerful enough to blow off the iron gate, striking three minors — allegedly siblings — who were playing nearby,” an officer stated.

Following the deaths, police added Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — related to death by negligence — to the case registered at the Nand Nagri police station.

An FIR had already been filed under BNS Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125A (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 326G (causing grievous hurt by use of explosive substances).

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the owner of the warehouse, the police added.

The blast, though it did not result in a fire, caused significant structural damage to the godown and nearby properties. The shockwave shattered the iron gate and sent debris flying, fatally injuring the children.

Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory visited the scene and collected evidence for analysis.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the facility was storing and repairing old CNG cylinders without proper authorization. Further inquiries are underway.

Advertisement