2 million throng Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami

Around two million pilgrims have thronged the Shree Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya on the occassion of Ram Navami, to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram.

Chants of “Jai Shree Ram” rent the air at the Ram Lalla, Hanumangarhi and other temples in the city since Thursday morning as the pilgrims and devotees gathered to worship the diety.

Elaborate security measures have been taken by the administration with focus on crowd management in view of the huge crowd at the religious shrines.

The devotees of Ram have reached Ayodhya from not only from far-flung areas within the country but also abroad for the Ram Navami celebration.

The temple of Ramlala has been decorated with flowers where the devotees could have the darshan of their lord in yellow clothes studded with gems on his birth anniversary. The idols of Lord Ram along with his four brothers were adorned with gold crowns on the day.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, said 56 types of dishes will be offered to Ramlala on the occasion. He said the Trust is making Bhog Prasad of 10 quintal panjiri to be distributed after the aarti.

The devotees also took a dip in the Saryu, Holy River, and this morning before worshipping at the Ramlala temple.

The entire Ramnagari has been decorated with lights and flowers. Stages for cultural programmes have also been set up at seven places in the area, where a grand fair is being organised during the Navratri.

Besides darshan of Ramlala, there was eagerness among the devotees to witness the construction work of Ram temple.

Ramjanmotsav was also broadcasted live by ANI and Doordarshan at 11:00 am from Ramlala temple and Kanak Bhavan.