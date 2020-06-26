Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed and five arrested on Thursday in the Kashmir valley.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Sopore and five were arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said that on a specific input generated by Sopore Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Hardshiva, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 22 RR of the Army and 179 Bn CRPF in the area.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Bodies of the killed terrorists were sent to Baramulla for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of their DNA.

Police said that in case any family claims the killed terrorists to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Baramulla.

In another operation, security forces busted a LeT terror module in Budgam by arresting 5 terror operatives.

A police spokesman said that the police in Budgam along with security forces have busted a terror module linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT and have arrested five terrorist associates.

On a credible input, Budgam police along with 2 RR arrested 5 terror operatives from Narbal area.

Arms and ammunition including 28 AK-47 rounds, 01 AK-47 magazine and 20 posters of LeT have also been recovered from their possession.

As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, police said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan troops initiated mortar shelling along the LoC in the Machhal Sector of Kupwara district. Befitting response is being given by the Army.