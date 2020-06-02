Two terrorists of Pakistan sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Soyimuh area of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Police said both killed terrorists were local Kashmiris. There was no collateral damage to civilians. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

The J&K Police in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF launched the operation and urged the terrorists to surrender. The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.