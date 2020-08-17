Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives on Monday after terrorists attacked a patrol party in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

As per reports, terrorists, who were hiding in an orchard, opened fire on a joint patrol party of CRPF and police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district.

In the attack, the SPO was killed on spot while the two CRPF soldiers were critically wounded and later succumbed to their injuries.

Additional forces were rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off. A search operation has been initiated to nab the terrorists.

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed while another was injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at the Nowgam Byepass on Friday. The two victims were part of a deployment party on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway in Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident today, a major tragedy was averted when the security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said an IED planted by militants under a bridge near Tujan village in Pulwama was detected and recovered by the security forces.

Terrorists have been planting IEDs on roads and highways to target passing vehicles of the security forces in Kashmir.

To thwart the militant designs, parties of security forces assisted by sniffer dogs and electronic equipment move out first to secure roads and highways.

These trained parties of the security forces are known as road opening parties (ROPs).