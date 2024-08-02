2 children die of ‘food poisoning’, 12 hospitalised in Udhampur

Two children died of food poisoning and twelve others have been hospitalized in the Udhampur district of Jammu.

Two of them in a serious condition have been sent to the medical college hospital here for treatment.

Officials said they had consumed food in a marriage party in the Satyalta village of Ghordi block of the district three days ago after which they showed symptoms of diarrhea and started vomiting.

They were initially rushed to the Ramnagar hospital and were subsequently shifted to the hospital at Udhampur where the medical authorities said that two children were brought dead.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur said that 14 persons, most of them children, had reported to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur with complaints of loose motion and diarrhea.

A preliminary investigation suggests food poisoning as the likely cause of the tragic incident.

An inquiry has been initiated to thoroughly probe the matter. Under the direction of the DC Udhampur, a team has been constituted to visit the site and conduct a detailed investigation.