Two persons were burnt alive strapped to their seats when the Maruti Eeco van in which they were travelling collided with an electric pole and caught fire in Gurugram on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Tikli-Gairatpur Bas village road when the van collided with a pole, overturned and caught fire and Sunny and Khanna, both residents of Mewat district in Haryana, were trapped in the car and were charred to death, police said.

According to the police, the duo was returning from Gairatpur Bas village to Badshahpur.

Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that Sunny, who was driving the car, lost control over the steering wheel and collided with an electric pole. “As a result of the impact of the collision, the car equipped with a CNG cylinder caught fire within seconds,” Sub-Inspector Virender Singh told IANS.

The duo could not escape from the flames and were burnt alive.

Soon after information about the incident, a team from Badshahpur police station and two fire tenders from Sector-29 fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The police shifted the skeletons of the deceased for autopsy.

“The villagers also informed that at the time of the incident the van was at very high speed and when it reached a turn the driver lost control and rammed it into the pole which led to this major accident. The investigation is on,” Singh added.