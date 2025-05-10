2 arrested in brothers’ abduction over property dispute in West Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting two brothers as part of an attempt to extort money and force their mother to vacate a disputed property in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, 30-year-old Rahul and 23-year-old Ravi, had been absconding for a year. They were apprehended on Wednesday following a tip-off from the Moti Bagh area, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

The DCP stated that the abduction took place on July 20 last year in the Madhu Vihar area of West Delhi. The victims were held captive in Panipat, Haryana. The main conspirator, Rajinder, a known land grabber, had already been arrested earlier.

Rajinder had forcibly entered the victims’ residence and orchestrated the abduction to demand money and compel the family to relinquish possession of a plot located in Panchsheel Colony, Uttam Nagar.

Further investigations revealed that both Rahul and Ravi hail from Haryana. Rahul had relocated to Delhi and was working as a property dealer in Uttam Nagar, while Ravi was an associate of Rajinder.

